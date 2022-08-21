Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $18.30 million and approximately $594,494.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00106218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00019678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00249245 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00032019 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

