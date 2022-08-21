APIX One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,290.00 (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $669,993.28 and $18,290.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00127699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00096598 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform.

APIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.