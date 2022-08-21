Ankr Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $363.42 million and $51.20 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,245.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003743 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126707 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032626 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00101655 BTC.
About Ankr
Ankr is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr.
Ankr Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.