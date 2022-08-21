Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2022

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,406.43 ($41.16).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($46.52) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,842.50 ($34.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £38.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 607.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,926.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,445.78. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38).

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 61.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.67) per share, for a total transaction of £15,114.30 ($18,262.81).

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.