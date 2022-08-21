Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,406.43 ($41.16).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($46.52) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,842.50 ($34.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £38.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 607.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,926.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,445.78. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38).

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 61.75%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.67) per share, for a total transaction of £15,114.30 ($18,262.81).

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

