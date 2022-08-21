Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 5.5% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

