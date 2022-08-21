Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $313,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

FRA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 39,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,428. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $14.46.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

