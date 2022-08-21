Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 65,140.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises 1.5% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded down $10.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.70. 2,668,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $308.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.