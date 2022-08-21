Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 3.4% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,377. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

