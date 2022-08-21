Analyzing GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 28.81% 23.66% 21.00% GAN -43.86% -13.61% -11.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $273.14 million 2.22 $82.59 million $0.47 8.74 GAN $125.43 million 1.04 -$30.59 million ($1.41) -2.20

Volatility and Risk

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yalla Group and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 1 1 0 2.50

GAN has a consensus price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 195.70%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Summary

Yalla Group beats GAN on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

