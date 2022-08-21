Analysts Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Target Price at $57.57

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $754.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The company’s revenue was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $8,702,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 114,889 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

