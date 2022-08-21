Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Price Target at C$50.33

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.
IGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
IGM stock opened at C$37.53 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$33.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.03. The stock has a market cap of C$8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
