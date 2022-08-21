Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Price Target at C$50.33

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

IGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Price Performance

IGM stock opened at C$37.53 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$33.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.03. The stock has a market cap of C$8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.