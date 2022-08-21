Analysts Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) PT at $236.81

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.81.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.
In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
HCA Healthcare stock opened at $215.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.37. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
