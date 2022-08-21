Analysts Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $72.28

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.28.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Argus dropped their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,532 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Ciena Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

