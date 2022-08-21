Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target at $90.86

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $69.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,408 shares of company stock worth $2,334,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.