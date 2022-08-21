Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.42 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $4.73 or 0.00022272 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $72.42 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.