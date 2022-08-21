American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

