Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Takes Position in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Signal Hill Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter worth $359,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter worth $992,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,010,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Price Performance

SGHLU remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Signal Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

