Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $1,042,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 22,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,332,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Actiam N.V. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 44,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

