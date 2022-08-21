Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.3 %

GOOG stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,186,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,654,868. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

