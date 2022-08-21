Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

LNT opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

