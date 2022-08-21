Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 677 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Altria Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,093,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,431. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

