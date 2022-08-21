Allegheny Financial Group LTD Lowers Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Summit Hotel Properties makes up about 1.4% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.32% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 472,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

