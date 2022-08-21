Allegheny Financial Group LTD Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 514.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. 99,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,951. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

