Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $421,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,677. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.