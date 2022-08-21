Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 635 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,933,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 217,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,588. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66.

