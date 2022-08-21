Allegheny Financial Group LTD Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.71. 5,542,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,222,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

