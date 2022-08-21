AirSwap Market Cap Reaches $14.34 Million (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $541,412.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00128124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00095411 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io.

AirSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

