Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.18.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average is $127.55. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 236,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,743,000 after buying an additional 43,209 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

