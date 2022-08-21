AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $110.92 on Friday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AGCO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AGCO by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,220,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.