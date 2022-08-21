Aeron (ARNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $914.66

Aeron (ARNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Aeron has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $914.66 and approximately $22,341.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003794 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00128219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00095751 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

ARNX is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Aeron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

