Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,002 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,150,243 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.5 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

