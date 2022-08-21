Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) vs. SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Financial Comparison

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.3% of SecureWorks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Adobe and SecureWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 0 6 21 0 2.78 SecureWorks 3 3 0 0 1.50

Profitability

Adobe currently has a consensus price target of $489.31, suggesting a potential upside of 15.12%. SecureWorks has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.06%. Given SecureWorks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than Adobe.

This table compares Adobe and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 29.29% 36.70% 19.78% SecureWorks -10.64% -4.66% -3.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adobe and SecureWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $15.79 billion 12.60 $4.82 billion $10.24 41.51 SecureWorks $535.21 million 1.57 -$39.79 million ($0.66) -15.05

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Adobe has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adobe beats SecureWorks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, communicators, and consumers. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Dell Marketing L.P.

