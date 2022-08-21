Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531,008 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 109,690 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.38% of Adobe worth $2,975,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $13.97 on Friday, reaching $425.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.68 and a 200 day moving average of $421.74. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

