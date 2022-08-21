Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.5% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $4,132,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,045,000 after acquiring an additional 148,940 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,493,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,352,000 after purchasing an additional 527,700 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.27. 4,688,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,763. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

