Actinium Price Tops $0.0049 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. Actinium has a total market cap of $211,736.52 and $59.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,997,800 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

