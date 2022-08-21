ACENT (ACE) Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million

ACENT (ACE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. ACENT has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $270,362.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACENT has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ACENT

ACENT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

