Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accolade to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $825.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.33. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh bought 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $50,302 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 97.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,820 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 28.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,201 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 861,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 65.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Stories

