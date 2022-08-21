AAX Token (AAB) Price Tops $0.91

AAX Token (AAB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. AAX Token has a market cap of $6.85 million and $1.44 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00004263 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

