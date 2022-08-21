Aavegotchi (GHST) One Day Volume Hits $8.46 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $62.85 million and $8.46 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006100 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 49,497,338 coins and its circulating supply is 47,733,174 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

