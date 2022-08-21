8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells $10,140.00 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $10,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 576,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. On average, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in 8X8 by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

