4,491 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Align Technology accounts for approximately 2.2% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Align Technology by 27.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $11.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.82. The company had a trading volume of 793,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,573. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

