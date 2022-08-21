1World (1WO) Market Cap Hits $2.72 Million

1World (1WO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One 1World coin can now be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $7,489.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1World

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com.

1World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

