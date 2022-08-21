1irstGold (1GOLD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.74 Million

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One 1irstGold coin can currently be purchased for $70.97 or 0.00331729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $10,172.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003752 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00127465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00096181 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold (1GOLD) is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.