0Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,652.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $17,652.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00063783 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.