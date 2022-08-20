Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXIGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Zynex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $356.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zynex has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 13.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 28.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

