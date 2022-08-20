ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZI shares. TheStreet cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

ZI stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 182.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.62. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,029,501.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,905,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,029,501.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,905,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 763,688 shares of company stock valued at $35,653,162. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

