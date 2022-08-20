ZeroSwap Price Tops $0.0302 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $637,693.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,059.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00126311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00101582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032076 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

