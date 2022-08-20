Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCAGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 342.20 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 347.40 ($4.20). Approximately 835,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,594,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.20 ($4.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £636.10 million and a P/E ratio of 163.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 345.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 370.76.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

