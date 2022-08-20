Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 401 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 409 ($4.94). Approximately 7,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($4.95).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Yamana Gold Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,778.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 402.96.
Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
