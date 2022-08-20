Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 401 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 409 ($4.94). Approximately 7,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($4.95).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,778.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 402.96.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.