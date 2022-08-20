WinCash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC on popular exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $759,476.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00050851 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.